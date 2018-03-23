THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Adopting a tough stance, Ports Minister Ramachandran Kadannapally on Thursday informed the Assembly the government will not allow the Adani Group to delay the Vizhinjam port project. The Ahmedabad-based group will be penalised if the project gets delayed, Kadannapally said.

The Minister was replying to an adjournment motion moved by the Opposition.The latter staged a walkout protesting the government’s ‘’lackadaisical attitude’’ towards the project and the Speaker’s reluctance to adjourn the House and discuss the issue.

The Ports Minister’s announcement comes days after the Adani Vizhinjam Port Pvt Ltd (AVPPL) sought an extension to the 1,460-day deadline citing cyclone-induced damage to their dredgers and shortage of granite. As per the agreement, phase I must be completed by December, 2019.Incidentally, the independent engineer for the project has not yet submitted its report after assessing the group’s arguments.

Ramachandran Kadannapally said the government has not extended the deadline.‘’The independent engineer is examining their demand. The government has neither extended the deadline nor accepted their arguments so far,’’ Kadannapally said. He reminded the UDF that the Left, while in Opposition, had opposed the UDF Government’s decision to hand the project to the Adani Group. The Minister also said there was no cause for concern over the Rs 7,525-crore project. The government expected it to be completed on time, he said.

Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala alleged, in the event of delays, the Adani Group was liable to pay the state Rs 12 lakh for each delayed day. Chennithala also flayed the Minister for presenting the Adani Group’s arguments to get the deadline extended in the Assembly even before the group had made such a request to the government. The Minister had presented the same arguments made by the group in its March 20 letter in reply to a question in the House on March 13.

‘’Isn’t there foul play in that?’’ Chennithala asked.‘’The situation is such that no one knows when the project can be completed. There were ample indications (of delays) when AVPPL CEO Santosh Mohapatra stepped down. The Chief Minister should intervene in the issue,’’ he said. Earlier, the adjournment motion was moved by M Vincent, the MLA for Kovalam. He accused the LDF Government of ignoring the project.