KOCHI: Expressing confidence that India’s system for protection of Aadhaar data is strong and secure, former UIDAI chairman Nandan Nilekani said controversies will help to strengthen it. Regarding the Centre’s submission before the apex court that the data is protected by a 13 foot high and 5 foot thick wall, he said physical infrastructure is part of the security.

Regarding his role in building data for the Centre’s healthcare scheme, he said he was only sharing his experience in building population skill systems. “When you are building a system for the population, you have to think of the scale. It is a massive project where 500 million people are being brought under the insurance scheme. I am a plumber who helps to build the system,” he said.

Nilekani said the infrastructure India has built which requires an identity authentication actually has made data more secure. “You can have a structured way of releasing data. I think the forthcoming Data Production Law will play a key role in making the data secure. I am confident India will have a very good data piracy rating,” added Nilekani.