KOCHI: A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Friday held the writ appeal filed by the state government seeking to quash the order of Single Judge handing over the investigation into the murder of Youth Congress (YC) leader S P Shuhaib, to the CBI is maintainable.

The court posted the hearing of the appeal to the first week of the re-opening month after the summer vacation.Counsel of parents of the slain Youth Congress leader argued the Division Bench had no jurisdiction to consider an appeal and it can only be considered by the Supreme Court. Hence the writ appeal was not maintainable, it stated.