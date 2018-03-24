THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The BJP Government’s fascist tendencies should be stopped right now, said CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury. In what could be termed as an indirect reply to Prakash Karat, who earlier opined the Narendra Modi Government is not fascist, Yechury made it clear why the fascistic tendencies need to be fought immediately.

Fascism does not come overnight. It comes step by step. That process has to be stopped. Before the communal tendencies that undermine the democratic institutions assume fascistic proportions, it has to be stopped, Yechury said.

What we have is not yet fascism. But going by its yardstick, fascism is the replacement of the Parliamentary democracy by a terrorist dictatorship, Yechury said, quoting Georgi Dimitrov’s definition of fascism.

Later, speaking at the meet, CPI national secretary D Raja went one step further asking what else could be fascism. India is going through a critical phase. A Union Minister spoke against the Constitution. Though there was an uproar in the House, he hasn’t changed his stance. Those who criticise the government are being termed anti-nationals. But people like Neerav Modis, Adanis and Ambanis have no issue. If it is not fascism what else could it be? Raja asked.

He said there’s no reason to wait for fascism to reach its entire proportion. That’s why the CPI in its draft political resolution for the party congress underscored the need for a broad platform of secular parties.