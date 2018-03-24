CPI national secretary D Raja and CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury during the seminar titled ‘Rise of Communal Fascism and Challenges to India’, organised in Thiruvananthapuram ahead of the 23rd CPI party congress of the CPI | B P Deepu

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Pitching for a Left alternative to unseat the RSS-backed BJP Government, CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury called for a united fight by the Left, secular, democratic forces. Continuing with his earlier position in this regard, Yechury made it clear though the party has decided not to have any alliance with the Congress, appropriate tactics would be taken at the time of election to pool maximum anti-BJP votes.

At a time when the Congress alliance issue has been a point of contention between the CPM and the CPI, Yechury noticeably made his stance at a seminar on ‘Rise of Communal Fascism and Challenges to India’ organised by the CPI ahead of its 23rd Party Congress, in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday.Yechury alleged the Sangh Parivar has been trying to transform the idea of a Secular Democratic Republic of India to that of a Fascistic Hindu Rashtra. There’s a four-pronged approach they have taken. He attacked the Prime Minister and the BJP for the government’s economic policies.

Today, what the country needs is ‘not neta (leader) but neeti (policy), Yechury said. He called for a united fight with the support of all mass organisations against the BJP government, which is supported by the Sangh Parivar.

The very idea of a secular, democratic republic of India can be protected by strengthening the commonalities in diversity, not by imposing uniformity as done by the BJP. He also attacked the BJP government for trying to break down constitutional institutions.

Earlier, speaking on the occasion, CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran who moderated the session said the CPM and the CPI are of the same stance when it comes to the issue of fighting against the RSS and Sangh Parivar.

When fascism becomes a reality we should not look at text books, he warned. CPI national secretary D Raja and senior Congress leader K Muraleedharan also spoke.

