KANNUR: The CPM will take out marches across the district in April to counter criticism following the Shuhaib murder and the Keezhattur agitation. State committee leaders will lead the marches aimed at keeping the flock together.

The district committee meeting, which took a decision in this regard, observed that two recent incidents- Shuhaib murder and Keezhattur agitation- had dented the image of the party as a democratic outfit before the public. Some of the members said the incidents had politically damaged the party.

There were reports regarding rift among district committee members over the handling of the Keezhattur agitation, as some still believe the party could have handled the issue tactfully. As most of the agitators belong to the party, the leadership could have easily brought them back by convincing them the party line, they said. But, now with the damage done, the issue has become a matter of prestige for the party and the government.

The public rage against the murder of Shuhaib could have been avoided had the party leadership handled the issue with equanimity. The constant blusters they had to face after the murder also added to the humiliation, including the dismissal of four party members.

If the party cannot hold its flock together at this stage, things would become difficult, was the idea expressed by many in the meeting. The rank and file needs to be given a strong message that the party is still strong and will not give up the fight against rivals.