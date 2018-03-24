THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government is going for the comprehensive development of the government-owned properties in New Delhi, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the Assembly. The major proposals include a cultural complex, an ayurveda hospital, guest house along with residences for the Governor and the Chief Minister.

At a time when the state reels under acute financial crisis, the government’s elaborate move to build residences and other facilities while demolishing existing staff quarters and relocate them to Delhi Development Authority (DDA) flats hasn’t gone down well with the employees. There are concerns that the move could lead to public properties worth crores eventually going to private individuals. The staff quarters for which AMC of around `1.25 crore was sanctioned some time ago need not be destroyed, they said.

Raising the issue in the House on Friday, Congress leader K C Joseph pointed at the need to provide accommodation for employees in the nearby area. “The studies of employees’ children will be affected if they are relocated to the proposed DDA flats, which is 45 km away from the office. The state government should be a good employer and provide adequate facilities to its staff. At least 50 cents of land should be kept apart for them,” Joseph said.

However, the Chief Minister rejected the arguments saying there are adequate travel facilities including Metro Rail in Delhi.

Tender activities have already been started and the construction work would begin on November 1, the Chief Minister said.

As per the orders issued on Friday, the state government is planning to redevelop Kerala House, Travancore House and Kapurthala plot in Delhi.

The Travancore House at Kasturba Gandhi Marg will be developed into a convention centre, art gallery and museum to showcase heritage and culture along with four auditoriums. The Kerala House will have a modern government guest house with 150 rooms along with auxiliary facilities.

Question paper leakage not confirmed: Edu Min

T’Puram: The question paper leak has not been confirmed, Education Minister C Raveendranath informed the Assembly on Friday. Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala raised the issue involving the alleged leak of the question papers of the higher secondary examination.

Ruckus over remission for convict in TP case

T’Puram: The Assembly on Friday witnessed a ruckus between the ruling front and the Opposition over the government’s move to grant remission for T P Chandrasekharan murder case convict P K Kunhanandan. Congress member Sunny Joseph, who moved an adjournment motion on the issue, said the government was violating the CrPC provisions by considering the remission of life prisoner Kunhanandan.