In this file photo, historian MGS Narayanan is seen at the Kerala Literature Festival 2017. (Photo | CCA-4.0 license/Sreejith Koiloth)

KOZHIKODE: Renowned historian MGS Narayanan was hospitalized on Friday evening following

breathing difficulties and uneasiness.

He is currently admitted to the Intensive care Unit at Baby Memorial Hospital in Kozhikode. According to hospital authorities, his health condition is quite stable.

“The doctors have told us that he is recovering and that there is nothing to worry about," said a family member. MGS was scheduled to attend a meeting at the KP Kesavamenon Hall on Friday evening.

However, he complained of discomfort and restlessness after reaching the place and was immediately taken to the private hospital.