KOCHI: The NIA Court in Kochi, which delivered the verdict in the first Islamic State (IS)-related

case registered in Kerala, on Saturday awarded seven years' rigorous imprisonment (RI) to Bihari woman Yasmeen Mohammed Zahid, who attempted to migrate to IS-held territory in Afghanistan. The 30-year-old, a native of Muroul Village, Sitamarhi, was also handed a `25,000 fine."Considering the nature and circumstances of the case, the court doesn't find any reason to invoke Probation of Offenders Act. At the time of arrest, the son of the accused was with her and now he is in the custody of his father. However, considering the fact that accused is a lady aged about 30 years, a lenient view is taken," said NIA Judge S Santhosh Kumar.

Yasmeen Mohammed Zahid

Yasmeen was convicted under section 120 B of IPC for which RI for three years, and under section 125 of IPC, RI for seven years and `25,000 fine were awarded. Under section 38, 39, 40 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, RI for seven years each was granted to her. However, the sentence would run concurrently. Yasmeen was shifted to Viyyoor Central Prison on Saturday. NIA Prosecutor Arjun Amabalapatta said the IS has become a global phenomenon.

"The issues related to IS aren't just confined to Kerala or India. It has to be eliminated from the society for which maximum punishment should be granted," he submitted. He also referred to a recent verdict by a court in Iraq which awarded death sentence to 16 women who had joined IS and were later arrested.

THE court observed it is evident Yasmeen Zahid and first accused Abdul Rashid Abdulla had an inclination to join the Islamic State (IS). Similarly, Afghanistan is an ally of India and waging war against that country by joining IS is an offence under section 125 of the IPC.The court pointed Yasmeen had attended secret classes carried out by Abdulla, and she admitted it to her sister Jasmin. Similarly, she also collected materials regarding the life of women in IS.

There are 15 accused in the case of which 14 Kasargod natives migrated to IS territory in Afghanistan in 2015 and 2016. Abdulla, the first accused, indoctrinated others to perform hijra (holy migration).

Yasmeen was arrested from the Delhi airport in 2016 while she was attempting to fly to Afghanistan. The NIA filed a chargesheet against Abdulla and Yasmeen in 2017.

However, since the former is still absconding, charges against him were spilt by the NIA court.

The other accused are Sonia Sebastian, Mohammed Sajid Kuthirummal, Murshid Mohammed T K, Muhammad M Becker, Hafesudheen Theke Koleth, Firoshkhan M T P, Shamsiya Kuriya, Ashfak Majeed Kallukettiya Purayil, Mohammed Manzad, Dr Ijas, Raffeala, Shihas and Ajmala. Interpol has issued red corner notices against them.

Case diary

Of the 14 accused who migrated to IS territory, 13 reached Nangarhar province of Afghanistan and one reached Syria. Eighth accused Firozkhan M T P travelled to Syria.

Murshid Mohammed T K, Muhammed Marwan and Hafesudheen were claimed to be killed in an air strike by US allies last year.

Along with the accused persons, three children also travelled to Afghanistan. Two children were born to the accused after reaching IS territory in Nangarhar.

Another case was registered against five persons who left for Afghanistan from Palakkad of which one has reportedly been killed.

Five accused in the case, including Yasmeen, were employees of Peace International School.

The accused persons left for Afghanistan after boarding planes from Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru between March 30, 2015 and July 5, 2016. Most them reached Afghanistan via Tehran.

There are six NIA cases registered in Kerala related to IS. One was registered by the NIA New Delhi related to the arrest of a Keralite who tried to join IS in Syria and was deported from Turkey. Chargesheets have been filed in two IS cases registered in Kerala.

Conviction confirms police findings

Kozhikode/Kasargod: Yasmeen Mohammed Zahid's conviction has confirmed the police's findings that it was Kasargod native Abdul Rashid Abdulla who coordinated the recruitment drive for Islamic State (IS) in Kerala and she was part of it. Though Yasmeen actually hailed from Bihar, she was in Kerala working as an English teacher with Peace International School, Kottakkal, Malappuram.

The vital audio clip

It was an audio clip sent by first accused Abdul Rashid Abdulla, who allegedly indoctrinated others to join the IS, which proved vital for the NIA in proving the case before its court.