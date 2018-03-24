KANNUR: Congress leader K Sudhakaran has alleged rules are being violated at Kannur Special Sub Jail to give out of the way consideration to Akash Thillankeri, one of the accused in the Shuhaib murder case. He lodged a complaint to the Jail DGP in this regard. The unholy nexus between the jail officers and the CPM in the district has been exposed through the incident, Sudhakaran said.

In the complaint, Sudhakaran alleged a young woman from Kuthuparamba was given opportunity to meet Akash Thillankeri on three occasions — March 9, 13 and 16 — in the sub-jail. The meeting went on for hours, he said. The jail officers provided the facility at a particular area where no such meetings are permitted, he alleged.

All the 11 accused in the Shuhaib murder case are having a jolly good time in the jail with the whole-hearted support of the jail staff, he said.

During the identification parade, one of the accused Deepchand had threatened the three witnesses that they wouldn’t be spared, said Sudhakaran. The cells in which the accused are lodged are always kept open, he said. He requested the DGP to take strict action against the jail officers who fail to go by the law while dealing with the accused in the Shuhaib murder case.