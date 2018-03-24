THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Going smart doesn’t necessarily mean it’s unsafe, says the KSEB while trashing the bogey of smart meters on the social sites. In a detailed clarification on Friday, the public power utility insisted the smart meters are indeed consumer-friendly even as it pooh-poohed the apprehensions voiced by those opposed to the plan.

Over the past few weeks, the social media has been flooded with criticism of the smart electricity meter, which the KSEB is popularising under the Centrally-funded Ujwal DISCOM Assurance Yojana (UDAY). The objections to the new equipment range from a potential increase in the bi-monthly bill to discharge of harmful radiation.

Under the Centre’s Integrated Power Development Scheme (IPDS) for urban areas, the KSEB has given the go-ahead for providing smart meters to five lakh consumers in 63 towns whose monthly power consumption exceeds 200 units.

ToD Tariff

The new meters have the Time of Day (ToD) tariff feature which allows consumers to turn smart. By rescheduling electricity usage to the off-peak hours, they can reduce their bill amount significantly. This will lead to a slump in the overall peak-hour electricity use. KSEB expects the number of ToD tariff consumers to go up. The meter also enables the preparation of monthly bills, that is, if the consumers do not prefer the existing bi-monthly billing system.

Radiation?

Unlike the electronic meter, the smart meter allows ‘communication’ among the consumer and the meter and the equipment and the KSEB. But the argument it releases radiation is baseless, according to the KSEB. It does give out a fraction of the radiation given out by the ubiquitous smartphone. But in any case, the meter is kept outside the house. Hence, the signals will not pose any hazard to humans.

Pre-paid/Post-paid

Another criticism levelled is it is pre-paid and the KSEB will cut off the supply the moment the pre-paid money runs out. This is not true. The meter comes in both pre-paid and post-paid formats and the choice is the consumer’s. Also, the supply will be cut only after giving due notice as is done now.

Existing rules will be applicable for replacing the damaged smart meters and payment of meter rent.

Who gets smart meters?

At present, ToD tariff is applicable to domestic consumers with monthly consumption exceeding 500 units and LT-4 category industrial consumers.