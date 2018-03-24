The Innova car in which they travelling rammed into the lorry carrying bitumen while it applied sudden break at Kalpakavadi. (EPS)

ALAPPUZHA: Three members of a family killed after the car in which they were travelling rammed

into a lorry on National Highway 66 at Kalapakavadi near Karuvatta in Kerala's Alappuzha district on the wee hours of Saturday.

The deceased have been identified as Babu 48, Alummoottil house, Cheriyazheekkal, Karunagapally, his sons Abhijith Babu 18 and Amarjith Babu. His wife Lissy sustained serious injuries and admitted to Vandanam Medical College.

Accoriding to Haripad police, the incident happened by 12.45 am when they were returning to Karunagapally after visiting a relative’s house at Ambalappuzha.

The Innova car in which they travelling rammed into the lorry carrying bitumen while it applied sudden break at Kalpakavadi.

The police and Fire and Rescue Service from Haripad took out them from the car, however, the three were killed on the spot. Abijith was driving the car. Bodies are in the Medical College mortuary, police said.