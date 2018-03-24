ALAPPUZHA: Two CPM workers were hacked allegedly by RSS activists following an altercation during a temple festival in Thamarakulam near Charummoodu.

The injured have been identified as Reni Thomas, 38, secretary of Pachakkad branch, and Abhilash, 31, Akkinattu Vilayil, Kizhakkemuri, Thamarakulam.

They are admitted at Medical College Hospital, Vandanam. Their condition is stable. According to the Nooranad police, the incident took place on Wednesday night during a dispute between two groups during the Kettukazhcha at Nediyanickal temple.

The tension between two parties has been going on in that area for quite some time. It has been known that past enmity is the reason behind the assault. Both were attacked with swords and suffered head injuries.

A case has been registered against three RSS workers, Rajesh, 28, Parakkod, Thamarakulam; Vishakh, 22, V V Nivas, Puthan Chanda; and Abhilash, 30, Thenginal, Thamarakulam, on the basis of the statement of the injured. The investigation is going on, the police said.