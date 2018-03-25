KOCHI: The foreign tourists who visit Kerala can now take their favourite vehicles along with them while travelling across the state as the Customs has decided to allow them upon furnishing a bond and bank guarantee and exempted these vehicles from paying IGST. Earlier, the tourists were allowed to take their vehicles along with them under Carnet de Passages, which is an international customs document that covers the temporary admission of motor vehicles, as they did not have to pay any duty including basic customs duty and additional customs duty according to a notification (No 296/76 Cus.) issued in 1976.

However, in 2017, additional customs duty was replaced by 'integrated tax'. But, the 1976 notification has not been amended or replaced by incorporating the integrated tax.

As a result, the tourists whose vehicles are pending for clearance and others who are planning to import them under Carnet de Passages have to pay IGST part of the Customs Duty. Since the Customs duty of used-vehicles brought to the state from foreign countries would come around over 200 per cent of the car's actual cost, importers have to pay a cumulative duty, even though they are liable to pay only around 28 per cent of the tax, which would come around 100 per cent of the vehicle cost.Following this, the vehicles imported by various tourists have been pending here at the Cochin Customs for clarence as no one was ready to pay around 100 per cent of the vehicle cost.

Following this, the Cochin Customs has taken up the issue with the Central Board of Excise and Customs and consequently the Board clarified clearance of the vehicle can be made on the basis of bond and bank guarantee in lieu of IGST payable, said Customs Commissioner Sumit Kumar. According to customs officers, this is applicable to all ports and airports in country.

Since the term ‘tourist’ was not defined in the notification properly, the non-resident Indians who work in Middle East, Europe and US have been importing their vehicles under Carnet-De-Passage for temporary use. The Cochin Customs used to process around 25-30 applications of high-end vehicles brought by the tourists every year, and bulk of which were imported by Keralites who work in Middle East, they said.



Carnet de Passages

The Carnet de Passages is the international customs document, which covers the temporary admission of motor vehicles, and the vehicle has to be re-exported on its expiry