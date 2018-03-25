THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In what appears to be a climb-down from its earlier stance, the state government has approached the Centre seeking to look at the possibility of an elevated highway at Keezhattur. Works Minister G Sudhakaran wrote to the Centre and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) asking them to consider the alternative. In the backdrop of the ongoing protests at Keezhattur against the highway alignment, the government is trying for efforts to resolve the issue. Contrary to its earlier stance, both the government and the CPM made it clear that they are open to considering viable alternatives, if there are any.

In his letter to Union Transport and Highways Minister Nithin Gadkari and NHAI chairman Deepak Kumar on Wednesday, Sudhakaran pointed at a proposal before the state Assembly on Taliparamba bypass alignment. Referring to the alignment through green field (paddy field in Keezhattur), Taliparamba MLA James Mathew pointed at the possibility of an elevated road along the field to protect the watershed

area. The minister said he had agreed to take up the matter with the NHAI for consideration.

Recently Sudhakaran had severely criticised the Keezhattur agitators in the Assembly while reiterating that the alignment won't be changed. Coming down heavily on the Keezhattur action council, Sudhakaran had said they are not innocent birds, but actually 'vultures' hovering over the paddy fields.

This is a fight for survival: Vayalkkilikal leader Suresh Keezhattur

Describing the Vayalkkilikal's agitation as a battle against developmental terrorism, the movement's leader Suresh Keezhattur said their fight is not for political gains, but survival. Excerpts from the interview.

Q: Do you consider G Sudhakaran's letter a climbdown?

A: This is not a simple issue that can be solved by building an elevated bypass. To do so, some small roads have to be built to bring the equipment needed for the works. There are other options. Even the NHAI had come up with other options before this. Till yesterday, they have been saying the bypass will be built through Keezhattur paddy fields and our resistance will be overpowered. The change of attitude might be because of the march we are to conduct on Sunday. Political gains or losses are not on our agenda.