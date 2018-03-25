THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government has given nod to the local self-governments to utilise money from plan fund for distributing potable water to areas where there is acute shortage.Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday reviewed the water scarcity in the state at a meeting with the District Collectors.

According to the order, the grama panchayats in the state can spend Rs 5.5 lakh while municipalities and corporations can spend Rs 11 lakh and Rs 16.5 lakh, respectively, before March 31.The government has also given approval for using Rs 11 lakh for panchayats and Rs 16.5 lakh for municipalities from April 1 to May 31. The government order also said potable water should be distributed only through the tankers fitted with GPS.

The LSGs can distribute water through the kiosks installed by the Revenue Department. The district-level chiefs of LSGs should ensure that the Revenue Departments can track down the proceedings through GPS.

The report on the proceedings should be submitted to the respective District Collectors once in two weeks regularly. The funds can be utilised only after inspecting the GPS log and the log books of the vehicles.