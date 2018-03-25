THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Fiscal deficit and a fragile environment are the challenges faced by the state in infrastructure development, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said. He was speaking after launching the Kerala Development and Innovation Strategic Council (K-DISC) here on Saturday. The K-DISC was formed by reconstituting the State Innovation Council. Kerala is at the cross roads of development, the Chief Minister said. “On the one hand there is huge advancement in the human development sector that faces second generation issues. But on the other hand, we have to address the issue of decades of infrastructure deficit. Fiscal deficit and a fragile environment are two major challenges,” Pinarayi said.

The human resource potential of Kerala is unmatched. The state needs out of the box development ideas adhering to the principles of secularism and equality. The K-DISC is expected to assist the state to face present-day challenges.It should develop innovation as an engine of prosperity. He urged the K-DISC, the Startup Mission, Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment and all other learning centres in the state to work together. Shashi Tharoor MP in his address called for a shift from the state’s over dependence on overseas remittances.

“Conventional industrial development is impossible in the state for political and environmental reasons. Knowledge and tourism industries are two alternatives. Tourism sector gives employment to both skilled and semi-skilled labour,” he said.Kerala Development and Innovation Strategic Council chairman K Abraham said the state was in need of a comprehensive development vision rather than individual schemes and projects. Planning Board vice-chairman V Ramachandran, Chief Secretary Paul Antony, KSCSTE executive vice-president Suresh Das, IT Secretary M Sivasankar, Finance (Expenditure) Secretary Sharmila Mary Joseph and National Innovation Foundation executive vice-chairperson Anil Gupta attended the function.K Muraleedharan MLA presided over the function.

Don’t disrupt development activities, says K Muraleedharan

In a veiled attack on the Keezhattur agitation, Congress leader K Muraleedharan MLA cautioned against environmentalists who disrupt development activities. In his presidential address at the launch of the K-DISC, Muraleedharan said development activities in the state often get entangled in unnecessary controversies. “Some regional issues are blown out of proportion and made a big controversy. Media should support development and abstain from holding unnecessary debates,” he said. “So far, development meant controversy in our state. This cannot continue. In the wake of decreasing employment opportunities abroad, we need comprehensive development programmes and should become self-sufficient,” he said.