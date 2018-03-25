THRISSUR: A march taken out by the Kerala Students Union (KSU) activists to the camp office of Education Minister C Raveendranath turned violent on Saturday. The march was in protest against the alleged question paper leak of Plus-II physics examination. The police resorted to lathi-charge to bring the situation under control. KSU former district secretary Sajeer Babu, district president Mithun Mohan, district secretary Price Francis, Yedu Anthikadu, Vishnu Chandran, Arun Mohan and C Shilpa were injured when they tried to block the NH.

They have been admitted to the Thrissur Cooperative Hospital. Sajeer, who suffered injuries on his head, was later shifted to a private hospital in the district. The march, which began from Puthukad Centre, was blocked by the police as the protestors approached near the camp office of the minister. The protest turned violent when the police team led by DySP P Shahul Hameed tried to remove the protestors. The protestor tried to breach the police fencing twice. The protest march was inaugurated by DCC secretary Kallur Babu. KSU district president Mithun Mohan presided over the protest meet.