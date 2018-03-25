KANNUR: ‘Naadu Kaval’ (Guarding the land) strike by the CPM against the ‘Vayal Kaval’ (guarding the paddy fields) strike by the Vayalkkilikal has got under way at Keezhattur paddy fields on Saturday.

The strike was conducted by a committee of local residents formed under the banner of Keezhattur Janakeeya Samithi at the behest of the CPM leadership.

As part of the strike, on Saturday, CPM workers reached the paddy fields under the leadership of district secretary P Jayarajan and land owners who had given their consent to concede the land had planted placards showing their name and consent to give their land for the bypass, on their plots. After planting the placards at the paddy fields, the workers marched to Taliparamba town in procession. At the town square, the meeting was inaugurated by state secretariat member M V Govindan.



District Secretary P Jayarajan, K K Ragesh MP, P K Sreemathi MP and James Mathew MLA spoke.