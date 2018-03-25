THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has instructed the state police to strengthen its role in maintaining law and order. He was speaking to the top police officers in the state through video conferencing held at the police headquarters on Saturday. According to Vijayan, law and order maintenance of Kerala police was the best among the various police forces in the country. “The police deployment should be strengthened in public places. Our main aim is to wipe out the activities of ‘Quotation’ gangs. So the police should take efforts to enforce the same,” Vijayan said.

The Chief Minister also stressed the need for intensifying night patrolling to curb the activities of anti-social elements and other criminal activities. “The police stations in the state should also act as facilitators in providing services to the public. There is a good feedback on our police. We have achieved a lot through various initiatives. So, the policing needs appreciation. For instance, Janamaitri has been extended to all the police stations. Janamaitri should be strengthened,” he said. He also pointed out that the police officers who excelled in their jobs would be rewarded regularly and special awards would be given to the best police station in the state.

Take stringent action against drugs

The Chief Minister also exhorted officers to uproot the drug menace in the state. The awareness campaign should be strengthened. He also instructed the DGP to constitute a special intelligence wing for curbing the drug menace. “Priority should be given to women, children and senior citizens. The third-degree torture should not be tolerated any more in the police stations. They should behave with the people properly. Similarly, the police should take care in preventing communal riots in certain sensitive parts in the state,” he added.