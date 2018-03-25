KANNUR: In view of the ‘Keralam Keezhatturilekku’ march planned by the Keezhattur agitators on Sunday, the police have beefed up security around Keezhattur and Taliparamba to prevent any untoward incidents. Around 2 pm on Saturday, five companies of police were deployed at Taliparamba and nearby places ahead of the Janajagratha march announced by the CPM. Most of the police personnel have been brought from other districts.

A grab of the letter sent by PWD Minister

G Sudhakaran to the Centre seeking to look

at the possibility of an elevated highway at Keezhattur

On Sunday, the police will set up a perimeter around Keezhattur to keep things in check as there are intelligence reports that the situation is hostile. Police, under the supervision of SP G Shiva Vikram, DySPs P P Sadanandan and K V Venugopal and other senior officers will watch the proceedings carefully.

Secret cameras have been installed from Taliparamba to Keezhattur to get the photographs of all the participants. Arrangements have also been made to take the video of all the participants. The SP has given special instructions to the police to take strict action against those who try to create problems.

The strategy of the police is to provide maximum security to the march without prohibiting or blocking it. The entire area has been divided into four and DySPs have been given the charge to monitor each and every development in their areas. Keezhattur, Taliparamba town, Thrichambaram and roads leading to Keezhattur will be watched keenly by the teams under the DySPs.

Support meet held

T’Puram:Environmentalists, organisations and individuals who support the Keezhattur agitation came together in front of the Secretariat offering support for the struggle. The gathering under the Keezhattur Land struggle Solidarity Council demanded that the government should withdraw from the move to suppress the agitation. Instead the government should hold talks with the agitators and consider alternatives. Plachimada agitation leader R Ajayan led the meet while Gandhi Smaraka Nidhi chairman K G Jagadeesh inaugurated it. Padmanabhan Kannoth, T Peter, Sheen Basheer, Sugathan Paul and C Yesudas attended.