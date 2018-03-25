KANNUR: Q: Taliparamba MLA James Mathew has raised the point that there are several instances of similar violation of paddy fields/wetlands in other parts of the state while constructing bypasses/roads as part of the NH network. By extension of the same argument, what is special about Keezhattur?

A: There is nothing special about Keezhattur except that the people here are committed to saving our greenery. Paddy fields and wetlands should be preserved everywhere. That is the responsibility of the people. What is happening in Kerala or elsewhere in India is developmental terrorism in the name of development. After all these mad races for development devouring everything green around us, we don’t have much left now. Who do you think will help you if you don’t have the courage to come out and fight for your land?

Q: Many environmentalists and organisations subscribing to diverse political beliefs will be descending on Keezhattur on Sunday. Do you feel there is any chance of the agitation’s core mantra as held dear by the Vayalkkilikal being hijacked to suit vested interests? Will the Vayalkkilikal be able to spell out the basic common denominator for others to adhere to?

A: I agree that people come here with different motives. There are people with vested interests fighting along with us. We are in this fight not for any political gains. This is a fight for survival. This is a fight against developmental terrorism. We won’t let anybody take over the mantle of control from us. We will lead the fight. We will control the people. The entire march and proceedings will be decided and guided by activists of the Vayalkkilikal.

Q: Since the CPM has already declared that no outsiders will be allowed to enter Keezhattur, the situation appears to be quite tense as there will be a huge crowd, mostly from outside the region. Who will be and should be held responsible if things get out of control?

A: Here, I want to remind the CPM leaders about a certain P Krishna Pillai, who had come to Kannur from Alappuzha to sow the seeds of communism in this land. And one more thing, there are only around 1,000 people living in Keezhattur. The CPM announced that 2,500 people from Keezhattur will participate in their march on Saturday. Where do these people come from? What is the logic behind their argument? This reveals the fascist face of the CPM in Kannur. If they can bring in 2,000 people from outside, how can they democratically deny another organisation from bringing in 2,000 people?

Q: On the one hand, there is your allegation that the issue revolves around the personal ego of one particular leader who has steadfastly refused to consider an alternative route. The counter allegation is that the entire Keezhattur issue revolves around your personal agenda. So, what is the reality?

A: I grew up in this area by breathing the smell emanating from the paddy fields. The smell of paddy gives me the strength to move on.

I don’t believe in personal battles. This is how the CPM counters voices of dissent in the district. The problem here is genuine and they are trying to counter it with vulgarity.

Q: Finally, do you agree with the viewpoint of some Left leaders that a victory for the Vayalkkilikal in Keezhattur can only be a victory for the Left movement because of the sustained pro-paddy field/wetland conservation stance it has taken over the past many years? In that sense, is what happening in Keezhattur now an aberration?

A: We have not reached a point where victories and losses for one side or the other could be analysed. Right from the beginning, we had maintained that the people of Keezhattur believe in Left ideals. And the history of the communist party in Kerala also teaches us about the role played by paddy workers in the growth of the party.

The leaders of the current generation should not forget that they can’t build this party by destroying the rest of the paddy fields in the state. That will be like cutting the branch of the tree where one is sitting. It was under such circumstances that Singur and Nandigram happened. That happened in Bengal. It will happen in Kerala also.