THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: State Police Chief Loknath Behera has ordered a probe into the news photo which appeared in New Indian Express depicting the plight of cattle being crammed into a lorry at a cattle market at Attingal. It was on Friday The New Indian Express carried the photograph clicked by Express photographer B P Deepu. The DGP instructed Thiruvananthapuram range IG Manoj Abraham to conduct a preliminary investigation into the issue and take stringent action against the perpetrators.

Speaking to Express, Behera said the photograph carried by The New Indian Express showed the way in which the animals are being tortured. “That photograph really moved me and prompted me to take action. It was a torturous act under the purview of law. So, I have ordered the officers to look into the matter seriously,” Behera said, adding the investigation will begin on Monday.

It is learnt cattle are being transported from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to various meat markets in Kerala. The photograph was taken when the trucks from Andhra Pradesh were proceeding to another meat market in the district after delivering cattle at Mamom market at Attingal.