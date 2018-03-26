KANNUR: One more SDPI worker was arrested by the police in connection with the alleged murder of RSS worker Shyamaprasad. The police said M N Faizal, 26, of Neerveli, Kuthuparamba was arrested on Sunday morning from Sivapuram near Malur by the team led by Peravur CI A Kuttikrishnan. Faizal is the fifth accused in the case. It was Faizal who passed on the information over phone about Shyamaprasad’s whereabouts to the gang who allegedly committed the murder on January 19, said the police. Faizal had also participated in the conspiracy with the other four arrested by the police earlier. Faizal was absconding since the murder.