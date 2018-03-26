KOZHIKODE: The National General Council meet of CITU held here on Sunday passed a resolution urging the Central and the state governments to ensure job security and fair working conditions to employees in the IT sector. “The partial and full exemptions from the various labour legislations to this sector should be withdrawn and proper implementation of labour laws should be ensured. A tripartite committee at national level and state level should be formed to address the issues of IT employees,” the meet demanded in the resolution.

The meet further insisted a notification of minimum wages for IT employees at the minimum rate of Rs 30,000 with variable DA at the national level. In yet another resolution, the CITU expressed solidarity with the Rohingya people. “The Myanmar government is still unable to control the atrocities committed by the military against the Rohingyas. The continuing inflow of refugees from Myanmar and the issues of their relief and rehabilitation are becoming serious day by day.

The government of India tries to communalise the issue. The forefathers of the Rohingyas are Indians and they do not have any political or civil rights in Myanmar. Even for marriage, they have to get prior government approval. The inhuman act against them should be condemned,” the national general council meet demanded. The four-day conference will conclude on Monday.