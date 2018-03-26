SABARIMALA: The five-day ‘vilakkinezhunnellippu’ ritual, the procession carrying the ‘Sreebali’ idol of Lord Ayyapppa in a ‘jeevitha’ was taken out as part of the annual festival of Lord Ayyappa temple on Sunday.The ritual, which began after ‘deeparadhana’ and ‘pushpabhishekam’ at 8 am, attracted hundreds of devotees with the ‘jeevitha’ procession led by thantri Mahesh Mohanaru and melsanthi Unnikrishnan Nampoothiri circumambulating the sreekovil seven times. The procession concluded at 10 pm with the taking out of the ‘Sreebali’ idol from the ‘jeevitha’ and brought back to the sreekovil. ‘Pallivetta’ ritual, marking the ‘holy hunt’ by the Lord, as part of the annual festival of the temple, will be held on the ninth day of the festival at Saramkuthi at 10 pm on March 29.

The procession carrying the ‘Sreebali’ idol in a ‘thidambu’ on a caparisoned elephant will be taken out from the Sannidhanam at 9 pm.On reaching Saramkuthi at 9.30 pm, the ritual will be performed by a team of family members belonging to Ranni-Perunad.‘Arattu’ ceremony, the event marking one of the concluding ceremonies of the annual festival, will be performed in Pampa river at the arattu kadavu, opposite to the Pampa Lord Ganapathi temple on the 10th day of the festival under the leadership of thantri Mahesh in the presence of melsanthi Unnikrishanan Nampoothiri at 11.30 am on March 30.

As part of the ceremony, the procession carrying the ‘Sreebali’ idol of Lord Ayyappa in a ‘thidambu’ on a caparisoned elephant will be taken out from Sannidhanam to Pampa at 9 am on March 30 on the conclusion of the ‘arattubali’.The procession, on reaching in front of the Pampa Anjaneya auditorium, will be accorded a traditional reception by a team led by Travancore Devaswom Board president A Padmakumar.

After the reception, the ‘Sreebali idol’ will be carried by the melsanthi to the arattu kadavu of the river and the ceremony will be performed at 11.30 pm.On conclusion of the ceremony, the idol will be kept at the Mandapam of Pampa Lord Ganapathi temple for darshan and the ‘para’ offering.At 3 pm, the arattu return procession will leave Pampa and reach the Sannidhanam at 6 pm after receiving hundreds of ‘para’ offerings on the procession route.

The festival will conclude with a ‘kodiyirakku’ ceremony, ‘valiyakannikka’, athazha pooja and Harivarasanam and closure of the sreekovil at 10 pm.