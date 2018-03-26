THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Recent complaints of police brutality and excesses provided fresh ammunition for the Opposition to take potshots at the LDF government in the Assembly. Angered by the government’s routine response that all is well with the state police and recent complaints were only isolated incidents, the UDF legislators staged a walkout.KC(M) members and the lone BJP MLA also trooped out, saying the government has failed to stem police excesses.Leading the walkout after the motion was disallowed for presentation, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala blamed the Chief Minister for losing control over the police, and leading to public insecurity in the state.

Countering the charges raised by Congress leader Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan in his notice for an adjournment motion, Law Minister A K Balan - who spoke on behalf of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in his absence - listed out the measures taken by the state government against errant officers, such as placing them under suspension and sending a few for intensive training.Tiruvanchoor alleged that the police are behaving in a high-handed way, emboldened by the government’s support in lieu of taking orders and pleasing the CPM.

“Who has given the police the right to use abusive language against the public? Like declaring jackfruit as the official fruit of the state, is it that abuses have become the official language? On the one hand, police atrocities are on the rise. On the other, Shuhaib murder case accused Akash Thillankeri has been allowed to meet his girlfriend in jail for 18 hours in a span of three days. What kind of policing is going on in the state?” asked Tiruvanchoor. He reeled out a list of alleged police atrocities, including the case in which a 69-year-old retired railway officer got a bloody nose in Kottakkal, the thrashing of protesting KSU students in Thrissur, a suicide by a farmer at Maranalloor after getting beaten up at a police station and a youth who was showered with abuses by an SI in Erattupetta.

“Is the government ready to refer these cases to the Police Complaints Authority?” asked Tiruvanchoor.

Balan said that even though the police had won many an accolade at the national level, some men in khaki are used to the wanton ways of the past. “The government views this seriously. There are a few policemen who are not imbibing the spirit of the DGP’s circulars and live up to the motto of being polite but firm. Stern action will be taken and those found guilty will be punished,” he said.

Chennithala said that the government has been forced to take note of the public outcry in various incidents.“Action was taken against five officers on a single day. Two people had lost their lives at the end of a chase by the highway patrol at Kanjikuzhy in Alappuzha, that too when thousands were crisscrossing through the path after attending a temple festival. It is the attitude of letting loose and the government’s lack of control that is making cops repeatedly turn against the public. Members of the public are fed up of police torture. The police are adopting a brutal approach towards all kinds of protests,” he said.He also took potshots at a recent circular of the DGP for imparting ‘tuition’ in good behaviour for cops. “It was not warranted during the UDF Government’s tenure,” he said.

Phase-I of 2nd Kuttanad package to focus on eradicating pollution, pesticide use: Minister

T’Puram: The Phase-I of the ‘second Kuttanad package’ will focus on ridding the agrarian region of pollution and turning farmers away from pesticides, Agriculture Minister V S Sunil Kumar told the Assembly on Monday. Replying to a calling attention motion by U Prathibha Hari MLA , Sunil Kumar said the government has approached the Centre for sanctioning `97.4 crore for the project which will also focus on potable water issues in the region, de-weeding and bund construction.

A committee headed by K G Padma Kumar, the director of the International Research and Training Centre for Below Sea-level Farming, had submitted its recommendations in February. “The department plans to convene a meeting of the people’s committee to discuss the package’s implementation. The government intends to introduce good agricultural practices, including organic farming methods, on 42,000 hectares of the Kuttanad region spread over three districts,” Sunil Kumar said.

“The department is also planning to launch a community radio in Kuttanad to reach out to the farming community in a better way. The radio will be managed by the Farm Information Bureau,” he said. CPM MLA U Pratibha Hari had moved the motion to draw the Assembly’s attention to the problems plaguing Kuttanad. The entire region faced potable water problems, rising incidents of cancer and the indiscriminate use of cheap pesticides. She wanted an Assembly committee to look into the issues.

The department plans to convene a meeting of the people’s committee to discuss the package’s implementation. The government intends to introduce good agricultural practices on 42,000 hectares of the Kuttanad region spread over three districts V S Sunil Kumar, Agriculture Minister