IDUKKI: Offering much relief to KSRTC pensioners and employees, Transport Minister A K Saseendran said even as the state government is currently ailing under financial crisis, steps will be taken to disburse the KSRTC employees’ wages as well as their dues, including the pensioners’ arrears, at the earliest. The minister was speaking after inaugurating the state meet of the KSRTC Pensioners Organisation held at Thodupuzha in Idukki on Sunday. He said the government has taken up the plan to save the debt-ridden KSRTC by reducing unnecessary expenses.

“To achieve this, the department needs the wholehearted support from its employees. Since there is a discrepancy between the number of buses with that of employees, an upgradation is needed in the duty pattern of the employees. This can be achieved only if the employees showed a sacrificing mentality,” he said.According to him, a total of Rs 400 crore was required to meet the expenses of KSRTC per month, including employees’ salary, pensioners’ amount, diesel and the interest for the loan taken, while the income per month to meet all these expenses is Rs 130 crore only.

He added the pension for the employees was paid with the loan taken from the consortium of banks who mobilises fund for the corporation. The minister also promised the pensioners a solution to the issue of arrears paid via cooperative banks will be found after holding a meeting on March 27. KSRTC Pensioners Organisation state president K John presided over the function. General secretary P A Muhammed Ashraf, vice-president N V Thampuran and others addressed the gathering.