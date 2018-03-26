PALAKKAD: Two families were rehabilitated following an attack by wild elephants on their thatched houses at Arasumarakattil in Chemmanampathy the other day. Revenue officers led by the Chittur Tahsildar V K Rema visited them and decided to shift the families of Subbalakshmi and Muniappan.The wild elephants were in the Thenmala area for the past two weeks, which is near Arasumarakattil. The Tahsildar decided to shift them after the Forest Department officers stated there could be similar attacks in the coming days.

The Tahsildar asked the families to stay in the buildings near the forest during the daytime and to move to the nearby school building for their stay at night. The taluk supply officer was asked to provide free ration to the families till the situation improved.The Forest Department officials said Muniappan will be given the job of a fire watcher from April 1.The Tahsildar was accompanied by the Muthalamada village officer Shahul Hameed and three other officers.