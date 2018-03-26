THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE), formerly IT@School, has transformed 33,775 classrooms in the state into hi-tech ones. With this, KITE has covered 75 per cent of the targeted 45,000 classrooms under the general education protection campaign. The remaining classrooms will be made hi-tech by May. Each classroom has been equipped with laptops, multimedia projectors, mounting kits and screens. Malappuram tops the list with 3,782 hi-tech classrooms followed by Kozhikode (3,446) and Thrissur (3,085), the government said on Sunday. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had inaugurated the distribution of ICT equipments under the programme on January 22.

Under the programme, KITE aims to provide ICT facilities in Classes VIII to XII of government and aided schools.

The ‘Samagra’ Resource Portal featuring syllabus-based educational content to be used in the hi-tech classrooms is ready, KITE vice chairman Anwar Sadath said on Sunday. The General Education Department plans to train teachers in using the portal during the upcoming vacation. Samagra is aimed at enabling effective classroom interaction in every hi-tech classroom.

The deployment of ICT equipments in schools is undertaken through a dedicated online monitoring mechanism through KITE’s regional offices. As a follow-up to the hi-tech classroom scheme in higher secondary education, the state government has allocated Rs 300 crore in the Budget for setting up hi-tech labs in Classes I to VII in 11,000 primary and upper primary schools.

