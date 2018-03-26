THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Union Minister Alphons Kannanthanam on Sunday trashed Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s charge that data from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official app was being shared without users’ consent as ‘’a pack of lies.’’Talking to reporters here, the Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology and Tourism said Gandhi and his associates were spreading fake news.

‘’Do you really think the PM would transfer data to a private company in the US?’’ he asked on the controversy surrounding reports that data was stolen from the NaMo App. Kannanthanam had kicked up a row the other day in Kochi stating that Indians have no problem stripping before a white man for visa, but when the Indian government asks for a few details, it snowballs into a major controversy.

On Sunday, referring to his earlier statement, Union Tourism Minister Alphons Kannanthanam said every citizen in every country is issued an identity card. This is important as it empowers them, he said.

Defending Aadhaar, Kannanthanam said biometric data is breach-proof as it is protected by a strong security wall.Nothing more than what is available in a telephone directory can be accessed by anyone, if at all, he said.The Narendra Modi government has not denied benefits to any citizen because he or she lacked Aadhaar, added Kannanthanam.