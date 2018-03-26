KOCHI: Kochi continues to be the capital of gold smuggling with the Cochin Customs seizing as many as 57 kg of gold in the past five months, the highest in the state in the period. Customs Commissioner Sumit Kumar said the Air Customs in Kochi booked as many as 203 offences involving the seizure of 57 kg of gold as well as foreign currency and other goods between October 17 last year and March 20. Customs also collected a duty of Rs 2.93 crore, a fine of Rs 27.62 lakh and a penalty of Rs 16.35 lakh from offenders.

Customs officers said gold carriers are seemingly treating smuggling as a vocation, considering the number of offences registered every month. Carriers earlier used to carry huge quantities of the yellow metal, anywhere between three kg to seven kg. Some even had help from airport employees, as was seen when a ground handling staff and an emigration officer were arrested in connection with different smuggling cases.

Now, racketeers are unwilling to entrust carriers with carrying large quantities of gold considering the risks involved in the cat-and-mouse game with officers. After the Customs tightened security, racketeers have been smuggling in smaller quantities like 500 gm to 1.5 kg. Nevertheless, the flow of the bullion into the state is steadily continuing, said Customs officers.

As smuggling continued, Customs officers decided to approach regional passport officers (RPOs) in the state to revoke the passports of habitual smugglers who frequently shuttled between destinations in West Asia and Kerala via various airports with the contraband. The measure is yet to prove an effective deterrent as smugglers have been employing passengers who return to the state after losing their jobs or those facing financial constraints.

Under normal circumstances, a carrier who lands here with an illegal gold consignment and lands in the Customs net can avail bail within 24 hours if the consignment he or she is carrying is valued between `20 lakh and `1 crore. In such cases, the Customs officers will only confiscate the contraband. This works to the carriers’ advantage as they are not bothered about the consignment, having made no personal investment.Even the introduction of GST has failed. Traders continue to sell jewellery to customers without billing which allows the latter to get a tax benefit as traders are not charging GST. The money accrued from the illegal trade is being routed for gold smuggling, said traders’ representatives.

998.5 gm of gold worth Rs 31 lakh seized at CIAL

KOCHI: Officers of the Customs Air Intelligence Unit at the Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) seized 998.50 gm of gold from a Kozhikode native on Sunday. The man, who arrived here from Muscat on an Oman Airways flight, was intercepted while he was walking through the green channel. The officers said the gold was concealed within the frames of four umbrellas the passenger had brought. It was recovered after dismantling the umbrella frames. The seized gold is valued at D31 lakh.The seizure was effected as per the direction of the Customs commissioner Sumit Kumar and additional commissioner S Anilkumar. The officers said they are maintaining a tight vigil on the movements of suspected passengers in and out of the Kochi airport.