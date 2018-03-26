THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It was simply waiting to happen, a troll contest. And the way Keralites have been trolling left and right on social media platforms, there’s really nothing surprising about it.

The Kerala State Youth Welfare Board (KSYWB) is organising a national troll competition as part of its National Youth Concord programme. The troll contest, titled ‘Mindippokaruthu’ (Just Shut Up) is intended as a protest against the curbs on freedom of expression and freedom of speech, KSYB vice-chairman P Biju said in a statement on Sunday.

The contest is to be held in two categories: still and video. Entries can be uploaded on www.youthconcord.in until March 30 and the contest is open to people aged between 15 and 40. A single contestant can submit up to three entries, Biju said. The first prize winners in both categories will walk away with a cool Rs 50,000. The second prizes carry Rs 25,000 each and the third prizes, Rs 10,000.

The KSYWB is organising the ‘National Youth Concord-2018’ to make the youth in the state aware of the significance of the concept of freedom. For details about the troll contest, call 0471 2733602, 9447061461 or e-mail to youthconcord2018@gmail.com