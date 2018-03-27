K Babu has denied these charges and termed the action as a case of political vendetta against him. (File illustration | TNIE)

KOCHI: The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) Special Cell, Ernakulam, on Tuesday filed chargesheet against former minister and Congress leader K Babu in the disproportionate assets (DA) case before the Muvattupuzha Vigilance Court.

The investigation team also gave clean chit to two co-accused in the case - Babu Ram, of Kumbalam, and Mohanan, of Tripunithura - who were the alleged benamis of Babu.

Though the Special Cell officers approached the court with the chargesheet on Monday, the court did not accept it citing some technical errors in it. After rectifying the errors, the chargesheet was filed before the court again on Tuesday morning.

According to a Special Cell officer, the investigation revealed Babu had disproportionate assets to the tune of `25 lakh. However, the sleuths could not find any evidence to prove the co-accused were Babu’s benamis.

“We had checked the wealth amassed by K Babu from 2007 to 2016. The income was found to be around `50 lakh during the check period. However, we found the expenditure was more than `75 lakh. Babu had disproportionate assets 49.5 per cent more than the income,” the officer said. However, the allegations that Babu had bought properties in several places were ruled out in the chargesheet.

The Special Cell officer said they found a huge amount was spent for the renovation of Babu’s house in Tripunithura and also for the marriage of his two daughters during the check period. “The properties he own are the residence in which he is staying now and the ones inherited by him. We could not find out any details of the properties he had bought in other parts of Kerala or in other states,” he said.

It was in September 2016, the VACB registered the DA case against Babu and two others, Babu Ram and Mohanan, following a preliminary inquiry into the wealth amassed by him while serving as the MLA and minister from 2007 to 2016. It was alleged he had bought a huge tract of land in Tamil Nadu.

Similarly, there were charges that he invested money in the businesses run by Babu Ram and Mohanan. Following this, raids were carried out at the residences of Babu, co-accused persons and his relatives in different parts of the state as part of the probe.

The case was probed by Special Cell Inspector T U Sajeevan under the supervision of Vigilance SP V N Sasidharan.