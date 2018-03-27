THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: DGP Loknath Behera has instructed all district police chiefs in the state to ensure all temples and churches follow the guidelines given within the existing legal framework for using firecrackers during their festivals.

The DGP’s instructions came after he received reports of some temples overlooking the norms for fireworks display. “The firecrackers can be used based on the norms in the Explosive Rules, 2008. Even if they adhere to the rules, adequate safety preparations should be put in place to avoid any untoward incident. So, the police should make arrangements to ensure all safety aspects are followed in the fireworks display and that the display is conducted in a peaceful manner,” Behera said in the statement.

He said the respective police stations are also responsible for permitting temples or churches for conducting fireworks display.

“Hence, they should verify whether the places of worship are using the prescribed storage of crackers for the display. The police should coordinate with the Revenue Department to ensure the organisers possess a licence for conducting the display,” he said.