THRISSUR: Sheriff, 36 of Andimadhom near Palakkad, the ambulance driver, who carelessly handled a grievously injured man, turned himself in to the City police here on Sunday night. He was subsequently granted bail on Monday. A day after the video of an ambulance driver’s careless treatment of a severely injured patient outside the Thrissur Government Medical College went viral and drew widespread criticism, that the hospital superintendent swung into action by submitting a report to Health Minister K K Shylaja.

A video footage, reportedly shot by some persons at the medical college on Friday, had shown the severely injured man lying upside down on the stretcher. The patient later succumbed to the injuries at the hospital on Saturday. The report said driver Sheriff, 36, of Palakkad, did not exercise enough caution and committed an ‘inadvertent error’. “The patient was brought to the Medical College without taking adequate precautions. Sheriff carelessly shifted the patient out of the vehicle. The Medical College staff found the patient upside down on an inclined stretcher and provided immediate assistance,” the report said.

The report further said the patient had received adequate treatment at the hospital and the injuries sustained during the accident had caused the death.

The unidentified man, who was critically injured after being hit by a motorcycle while crossing the road at Thachanattukara in Palakkad district on March 20, was referred to the Medical College Hospital from the Palakkad District Hospital after his condition became critical.According to eyewitnesses, the ambulance driver was angry after the patient vomited and defecated in the vehicle. He allegedly pulled the stretcher out when the attendant went inside the hospital to collect gloves, they said.

Case registered

The Medical College Police had registered a case and launched a probe into the incident. As part of this, statements of a few hospital staff were also collected. The police had registered a case against Sheriff under IPC section 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others). Later, Sheriff surrendered before the Thrissur Police and an arrest was recorded.

