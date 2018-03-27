KOCHI: The controversial godman who was ‘bobbitised’ by a woman in Thiruvananthapuram last year, on Tuesday, claimed to have fully recuperated from the injury. Swami Gangeshananda, aka Sreehari, held a joint press conference with doctors of the Specialist Hospital in Kochi where his urology and plastic surgery was carried out.

This is Gangeshananda’s first press conference after the incident which took place in May 2017. He was under treatment at the Kochi hospital since December 2017 after initial treatment and surgery at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College. Gangeshananda refused to reveal details about the case. “The persons who I helped are behind the incident.

It is similar to the crucifixion of Jesus. If I am guilty, let it be proven in court and I will accept the punishment. Soon after the incident when people rushed me to the hospital, the doctors there asked me several questions. Due to the pain, I said I was responsible for the incident. I will reveal everything once I fully regain my health.,” he said.