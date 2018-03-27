THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The director of collegiate education (DCE) will investigate the charges against Jouhar Munavvir, an assistant professor at Farook Training College in Kozhikode, who has been accused of making sexist and derogatory remarks against women, the Assembly was told on Monday.

Replying on behalf of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to a submission by IUML MLA K M Shaji, Law Minister A K Balan told the Assembly though a case had been registered against Munavvir, he was yet to be arrested.

“The video of Munavvir’s controversial speech at a private function appeared on YouTube and the college WhatsApp group, sparking strong objections from students. He has been accused of making comments of a sexist nature unbecoming of the teaching profession,” Balan said. The Koduvally police had registered a case against Munavvir under various IPC Sections based on a complaint filed by a student of the college.

Shaji said the police case against Munavvir was tantamount to violating the freedom of expression.