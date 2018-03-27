THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A former radio jockey was hacked to death by unidentified assailants in his studio at Madavoor near Attingal in Thiruvananthapuram early Tuesday. The deceased is Rajesh aka Rasikan Rajesh, 36 of Madavoor. His friend Kuttan was also injured and he has been admitted to Medical College Hospital.

According to Pallickal police, the murder took place around 2 am when Rajesh and Kuttan came to his studio after a mimicry performance held at a nearby temple. When he was sitting with Kuttan in his sound recording studio, four men arrived in a red swift car and attacked them using sharp weapons. The assailants escaped immediately after the local residents rushed the spot hearing the commotion.

Though they took them into a nearby hospital at Parippally, Rajesh was declared dead on arrival while Kuttan was referred to Medical College Hospital. Kuttan used to go with Rajesh in all mimicry programmes, police said.

Rajesh aka Rasikan Rajesh

Speaking to Express, Attingal DySP, P Anilkumar said that a probe has begun to nab the culprits.

"Prima facie, we have not received any clues about the culprits. We are also not sure whether Rajesh had any enemies. We have recorded the statements from Kuttan and he said four persons barged into the studio and attacked them all the way. Kuttan did not know them and he also not aware whether Rajesh had any enmity with the culprits. However, a forensic examination was conducted at the crime spot with the help of dog squad. We will nab the culprits soon", he said.

Rajesh was a former radio jockey of Red FM for several years before joining Voice of Kerala FM station in Doha. He recently returned and joined a mimicry troupe. He leaves behind a wife and a son.