THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Having approached the Centre to explore the possibility of an elevated highway at Keezhattur, the state government is now set to hold talks with it. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is most likely to meet Union Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari to take up the matter.With the Keezhattur agitators strengthening their protest against the proposed bypass through paddy fields, the government has been showing signs of a climb-down. Contrary to their earlier stance, the CPM and Chief Minister have been giving hints about considering an alternative alignment if the Centre agrees to it.

Pinarayi, who is in New Delhi for three days from Wednesday to attend the CPM Central Committee meeting, has sought time to call on Gadkari.“The Chief Minister during his three-day stay in New Delhi has sought time to meet a few Union Ministers including Nitin Gadkari to discuss various issues. However, it hasn’t been finalised till now,” said the CMO.

The growing unrest among working classes, students and cultural figures will spawn an alternative to the BJP-led NDA government, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said here on Monday. He was speaking after inaugurating a public meeting held as part of the CITU’s national general council meet, which concluded at Kozhikode beach.

“The country is witnessing agitations by people from all walks of lives, including farmers, workers, students and cultural figures, against the anti-national and anti-people policies of the Central government. Distressed with the Central rule, people are searching for an alternative. The protest will find the alternative,” he said.

Pinarayi said the RSS-led BJP government is posing a threat to the common man with its communal agenda and neoliberal policy. “The Central government stands for corporates and not for the people,” alleged Pinarayi, adding that his government is presenting an alternative model of government against the BJP’s neoliberal policy.

CITU national general secretary Tapan Sen alleged that the Narendra Modi government has become anti-people and anti-national. “All social security measures have declined as a result of the BJP rule. A nationwide fight is needed against the Central government,” he said.Minister T P Ramakrishanan presided over the meeting. CITU national president K Hemalatha, state president Anathalavattom Anandan, general secretary Elamaram Kareem and other leaders also spoke on the occasion.

Agitators now plan long march

Kannur: Buoyed by the groundswell of support for ‘Keralam Keezhatturilekku’ from across the social spectrum, the Vayalkkilikal now plan to stage a long march from Keezhattur to T’Puram in April. The march, which will take the ongoing agitation to the next level, will have the participation of all the households likely to lose their land and home as a result of the contentious NH bypass project.

Vayalkkilikal’s comment goes viral

Kannur: Vayalkkilikal leader Suresh Keezhattur has redirected public’s attention to the Chengannur bypoll with a calculated comment on Facebook. His post — “Let’s hope no vultures or whistling ducks soar over the skies of Chengannur” — became viral on the social media.

Govt will go ahead with its policies: CM

Kozhikode: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said the gover-nment would go ahead with its policies. “It’s not always possible to implement development projects after ending opposition from the people. Development projects are essential for the prosperity of a state,” he said at Kizhakkoth.