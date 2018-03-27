THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The question paper of Physics subject of Higher Secondary examinations has not been leaked, Crime Branch investigation report said. DGP (Crimes) B S Mohammed Yasin on Monday submitted the report to the government in this regard. Last week, some reports came out saying the question paper was leaked through WhatsApp prior to the day of the examination. Following reports, the government had ordered a Crime Branch investigation.

According to the report, the cyber crime wing of Crime Branch revealed there is no evidence to prove there was a leakage of the question paper. The investigation report said the images of questions in the handwritten format were made by some students for study purpose.

Speaking to Express, the investigating officer Vinod Kumar said the students had shared some questions prepared by them after taking details from certain guides and from some web portals. “Prima facie, there is no evidence for a question paper leak. It was coincidental some questions shared in WhatsApp came in the examination. It has already been proven,” he said.

Last Thursday, it was alleged the question paper of the Plus Two examinations held on Wednesday was leaked through WhatsApp. According to the report, the Thrissur district coordinator of the examination had allegedly received a set of questions “similar to the ones that appeared in the exam,” prior to the day of examination. The questions, widely circulated through WhatsApp, were in handwritten format.

The probe has begun and they had verified the phones of some students and parents in Thrissur.

The reports also alleged the Physics questions were similar to those of a model exam conducted by some private tuition centres in the Malabar region. After the HSE officers received the reports, they filed a complaint with the state police chief and sought a probe into the issue. HSE examinations began on March 7. Last year, the Mathematics question paper of SSLC examination was leaked and the government had to conduct a re-examination.