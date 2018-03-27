THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: On a day when Opposition UDF and the BJP walked out of the Assembly alleging police excess in the state, CPM’s own minister M M Mani came down heavily on the force.

The Power Minister said the sincerity of the police is questionable as it often functions according to the whims of the ruling party. He was speaking after inaugurating a seminar organised by the Kerala Police Association here on Monday.

“The police often indulge in fabricating cases and detaining people illegally,” said Mani. The CPM leader from Idukki further said his opinion on the matter was from his own life experiences. Going one step fruther, he also gave a piece of advice to the policemen. “Police should have an independent existence and it should respect the rights of citizens,” he said.The police force in the state has been under severe criticism from various corners following a slew of incidents in the past couple of days.

CM has lost control over the cops: Opposition

T’Puram: Recent complaints of police brutality and excesses provided fresh ammunition for the Opposition to take potshots at the government in the Assembly. Angered by its routine response that all is well, the UDF legislators staged a walkout.