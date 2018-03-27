THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala University on Monday gave tense moments to 10 BCom students by asking them to sit for a retest on Wednesday. The university officials reportedly told the students - all BCom (Commerce and Tax) students of Christ College, Vizhinjam - their answer sheets were irrecoverably lost and hence the retest. Hours later, the university sprang a surprise by publishing their results, though the officials did not reveal how they retrieved the “lost” papers. One of the students, Abhiram, a fourth-semester student, told Express he and his friends were shocked to hear the officials’ demand on Monday morning.

They had been visiting the university office for the past several weeks to know why the results of their first semester Hindi (second language) results were withheld.“On Wednesday morning, we were told the papers were lost and we have to sit for a retest the day after,” he said. “However, we are happy the university has corrected its stand and published our results.”

The results of other students were published on 3 March 2018. Controller of Examinations K Madhukumar said the university was in possession of the papers. “They were not lost but were evaluated as well. The results were withheld after the tabulation list went missing. We could publish the results on Monday evening,” he said.He said the university did not ask the students to sit for a retest. “It was a communication problem. We did not ask them so,” he said.