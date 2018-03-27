KOZHIKODE: V P Zuhara, the president of NISA, a progressive Muslim women’s forum, on Monday alleged the State Women’s Commission had failed in intervening in women’s issues, including the recent incident of a Farook Training College teacher making sexist remarks against the college’s women students.

“The teacher Jouhar Munavvir, who made the ‘watermelon’ remark is a pervert. The Commission has the responsibility to take legal action against him. But, it did not do anything,” Zuhara alleged.

She said NISA will file a complaint before Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan seeking legal action against Munavvir.