Kerala Women’s Commission failed to intervene, alleges NISA
By Express News Service | Published: 27th March 2018 01:15 AM |
Last Updated: 27th March 2018 02:51 AM | A+A A- |
KOZHIKODE: V P Zuhara, the president of NISA, a progressive Muslim women’s forum, on Monday alleged the State Women’s Commission had failed in intervening in women’s issues, including the recent incident of a Farook Training College teacher making sexist remarks against the college’s women students.
“The teacher Jouhar Munavvir, who made the ‘watermelon’ remark is a pervert. The Commission has the responsibility to take legal action against him. But, it did not do anything,” Zuhara alleged.
She said NISA will file a complaint before Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan seeking legal action against Munavvir.