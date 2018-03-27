THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state’s plan fund expenditure will touch 80 per cent this year, Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac told the Assembly on Monday.“Until Monday, the state’s plan fund spending was 74.9 per cent and that of LSGs was 74.52 per cent,” Isaac said while replying to a discussion on the Appropriation Bill. He also blamed the drastic fund cuts made by the Centre for reducing its fiscal deficit for the low spending rate of 58.6 per cent on Central schemes. Various social security pensions pending for the past four months will be distributed from the first week of April, Isaac said.

“The Gulati Institute of Finance and Taxation has been assigned to study the issue of ineligible persons in the pension beneficiary list. The institute will make a sample study in selected panchayats. The government will consider a welfare fund pension for LIC agents,” he said. Congress member V D Satheesan called for a Vigilance probe into the move to select Indian Financial Technology and Allied Services (IFTAS) for implementing core-banking solution in Primary Agricultural Credit Societies.

“The move to select IFTAS without a competitive bidding or a fair selection procedure aims at massive corruption. The organisation’s link with RBI is used as a cover to hide the real beneficiaries behind the deal – some private stakeholders,” he alleged. “This will also be a sheer waste of money as a new system should be implemented after the formation of the Kerala Bank,” he said. Isaac said the project was being discussed and no formal agreement had been reached with IFTAS till now.

On the farmers’ protests against the Keezhattur bypass, Aroor MLA A M Ariff said the strike should be seen in the backdrop of the Home Ministry report to a Parliamentary committee the Maoist elements were trying to sabotage development projects in Kerala. Countering his claim, IUML’s P K Basheer criticised the LDF for its double standards. “When you are in the Opposition you will oppose every development project. When in power you would brand dissenting voices as terrorists,” he said. V D Satheesan said CPM’s arrogance was to be blamed for the Keezhattur crisis. “The Opposition does not have an anti-government stand. But the issue should be settled amicably by taking the local population into confidence,” he said. PC George said an expert should be appointed to find an amicable solution.