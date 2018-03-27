KOCHI: The state government on Monday submitted before the Kerala High Court the deposition and evidence produced by the victim were sufficient to prove the case against the accused persons in the actor assault case. It also submitted the visuals of the sexual abuse were only material objects and were not essential to prove the crime.The government made the submission in response to a petition filed by actor Dileep seeking to get a copy of the memory card of the phone in which the alleged visuals of the sexual assault of the actor were reportedly recorded.

When the plea came up for hearing, the court asked Dileep’s counsel as to why the petitioner wanted the visuals. According to the petitioner, it was one of the main items of evidence relied on by the prosecution to prove its case against the petitioner and other accused persons.

The petitioner is entitled to receive a cloned copy of the document and the transcript of the conversation recorded in it. The statutory right of an accused to obtain documents forwarded during the investigation and those sent along with final report cannot be defeated except in accordance with law, the plea stated.