KOCHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is likely to take Muhammed Riyas Rasheed, who has been accused by his wife of forcibly converting her and trying to sell her off to the Islamic State (IS), to Bengaluru shortly. The anti-terror agency was granted a three-day custody of the accused on Monday.

The NIA had filed a petition seeking Riyas’ custody to carry out investigation relating to the persons and organisation behind the victim’s conversion in Bengaluru.

“As many as four accused persons in the case, including a woman identified as Gazila, Danish Najeeb, Moin Patel and Iliyas Mohammed, are from Bengaluru. Some of the accused from Bengaluru are still absconding. Hence, Riyas has to be taken to Bengaluru for conducting the probe to find the people and group based in Bengaluru involved in the case,” said an NIA officer.Considering the plea, the NIA court granted the custody of Riyas from Monday 1 pm to Wednesday 4 pm.

However, the national agency did not divulge any information on when the accused will be taken to Bengaluru. This is the second time the NIA is getting Riyas in its custody.

The NIA suspects the woman, a Pathanamthitta native who is now settled in Gujarat, was brainwashed into embracing the new religion.The victim in her statement claimed during her stay in Bengaluru, her husband used to take her to a woman named Gazila for religious classes.

The NIA is probing whether the woman has any links with extremist groups and involved in other conversion incidents.As per the woman’s complaint, the accused forcibly converted her and tried to take her to Syria and sell her off to IS fighters. She also raised rape charges against her husband.

The police which initially probed the case had arrested Mohammed Fawas Jamal and Siyad for aiding Riyas. They were later granted bail by the court.

