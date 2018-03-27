THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: There is "no prima facie evidence" of any leakage of the Physics question paper for the March 21 Kerala State Higher Secondary examination for the plus two students, the police said today.

The Cyber crime police had registered a case following the reports of the leakage of the Physics question paper through WhatsApp.

The investigation by the Cyber police wing of the state crime branch revealed that there was no prima facie evidence of the leakage of the question paper, State Police chief Loknath Behera said.

The investigation would continue, DGP Behara said in a statement here.

Kerala Education Minister C Raveendranath had on March 23 stated in the state assembly that there was no confirmation that the question paper had been leaked.

The Thrissur district coordinator of the examination had received a set of questions, "similar to the ones that appeared in the exam," on WhatsApp.

A complaint had been lodged with the police to ascertain if the WhatsApp message had begun to circulate before or after the examination, the minister had said.