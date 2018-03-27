THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Oil company BPCL has come forward to help the state government in procuring marine ambulances which will aid fishermen during emergencies. BPCL executive director Prasad K Panicker and Fisheries director S Venkatesapathy signed a Memorandum of Understanding in the presence of Chief Secretary Paul Antony for providing Rs 6 crore to the government for the purpose. The ambulances will be constructed by the Cochin Shipyard Ltd for Rs 6 crore each. The government plans to buy three marine ambulances.

The demand for a marine ambulance had been long pending and got impetus post Ockhi which caused severe human casualty. The government had recently cancelled the tender for buying marine ambulances after bidders quoted high amount. That was when CSL came up with its proposal. It also agreed to provide Rs 2.8 crore. The budget has allocated Rs 2 crore this year for the purpose, while an additional Rs 2 crore will be sourced from the Chief Minister’s Disaster Relief Fund.