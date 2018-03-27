THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The tendering of projects worth Rs 150 crore for ‘Smart City’ city development project in Kochi will be completed by March 31, Law Minister A K Balan informed the Assembly on Monday. Speaking on behalf of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, he said tendering was in progress for works totalling Rs 331 crore. Kochi is one of the 20 cities selected in the first round of smart cities challenge under the Centre’s Smart Cities Mission aimed at making them sustainable and citizen-friendly.

Balan said the government would consider the demands for a skywalk to handle the rush at High Court-Goshree region and a modern astro-turf hockey ground for the Maharaja’s College which has relinquished land for the Kochi Metro station. Further, the minister said a town planning scheme for the Fort Kochi-Mattanchery region and the main city area is ready.

Hibi Eden MLA raised the issue through a calling attention motion alleging the works related to Smart City in Kochi were lagging. Other cities in the country have progressed much faster, he said. Despite the government forming the Kochi Smart Mission Ltd in March 2016, the mission is lagging. The letter of agreement was signed in August 2017 and the project management agreement was signed in September that year, he said.